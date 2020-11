TRUESDALE - Leola(nee Jones)November 9, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY where Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 PM. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com