MAJ - Leon A.
Of Lackawanna, age 96, entered into rest November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene Maj; devoted father of Christine and Ronald (late Terri) Maj; cherished grandfather of Douglas (Kimberlee) Gorecki, Keith (Kimberly) Gorecki, Glen (Samantha) Gorecki, Rachel Maj and Matthew Maj; great-grandfather of Wyatt, Camden and Cooper; loving son of the late Joseph and Catherine Maj; dear brother of Stanley, Mary Ann and Florence. Leon was a WW II Navy Veteran. He was a Past Master of the Casimir Pulaski Lodge F. & A.M. and a current member of the Charles W. Cushman Lodge F. & A.M. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, from 4-8 PM, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 3319 Lake Shore Road, Woodlawn, on Monday morning, at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.