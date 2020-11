- Leon A.November 19, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Sune (nee Chung) Teuscher; dear father of Josette (William Dice) Teuscher, Julianna (Mark) Marten, John Teuscher and the late Leon Teuscher Jr.; loving grandfather of Max Marten, Marina Marten and Mitchell Marten. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private Funeral Service and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit Leon's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com