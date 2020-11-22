- Leon A.
November 19, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Sune (nee Chung) Teuscher; dear father of Josette (William Dice) Teuscher, Julianna (Mark) Marten, John Teuscher and the late Leon Teuscher Jr.; loving grandfather of Max Marten, Marina Marten and Mitchell Marten. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private Funeral Service and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit Leon's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.