CHERBOW - Leon H.
Of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 20, 2021, at age 96. Beloved husband of the late Sybil D. (Quitt) Cherbow; dearest father of Barbara (Steve) Naples, Cindy (Bob) Bruce, Alan (Colette) Cherbow, Pam (Marty) Griffin and Jill S. Cherbow; grandfather of Heather Seufert, Shawn (Beth) Seufert, Tiffany (Joshua) Rubin, Adam (Rachel) Bruce, Scott (Katie) Cherbow and Kevin (Laura) Cherbow; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; brother of the late Marilyn (Harold) Mars. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Cherbow was a US Army-Air-Force veteran of WWII. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.