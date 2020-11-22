WEITZ - Leon H.
Of Clarence, NY, November 14, 2020, at age 90. Husband of Diane (nee Eaton) and the late Joan (nee Adrian) Mathias; dear father of Renee (Larry) Ceglia, Leon P. (Judith) Weitz, Wendy (John) Kelkenberg, and Rick (Dawn) Weitz; brother of the late Donald (Carol) Tigue, Sister Joan Weitz, Robert (late Jackie) Weitz, and Carol (late Robert) Saglian. Also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Leon was a service station owner for 40 plus years, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a retired Erie County Sheriff Mounted Division. A burial will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to the Forest Lawn Cemetery Heritage Foundation.www.forest-lawn.com/donations
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.