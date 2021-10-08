Menu
Leon Albert PETERSON Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
PETERSON - Leon Albert, Jr.
Age 91, October 6, 2021 of the Town of Tonawanda, New York. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Case) Peterson; loving and devoted father of David Peterson; dear brother of Mildred (late Richard) Beck and predeceased by several sisters and a brother; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Peterson was a science teacher for many years in the Ken-Ton School District and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Friends may call Sunday, 1-4 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Oct
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
