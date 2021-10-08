PETERSON - Leon Albert, Jr.
Age 91, October 6, 2021 of the Town of Tonawanda, New York. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Case) Peterson; loving and devoted father of David Peterson; dear brother of Mildred (late Richard) Beck and predeceased by several sisters and a brother; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Peterson was a science teacher for many years in the Ken-Ton School District and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Friends may call Sunday, 1-4 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.