STEIN - Leon J.
March 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Brozyna); dear father of Susan (Richard) Kraft and James (Karen) Stein; loving grandfather of Kiernan, Kevin, Adam, Eric, Brian and eight great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother Anthony. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish (10 French Rd., Depew) Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Leon was a US Army WWII Veteran. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.