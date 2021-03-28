Menu
Leon J. STEIN
STEIN - Leon J.
March 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Brozyna); dear father of Susan (Richard) Kraft and James (Karen) Stein; loving grandfather of Kiernan, Kevin, Adam, Eric, Brian and eight great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother Anthony. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish (10 French Rd., Depew) Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Leon was a US Army WWII Veteran. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a dear, sweet man, he´ll be missed!
Jan Stay, Carnation Apts, #224
March 28, 2021
