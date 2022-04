SWAIN - Leon

December 28, 2021. Beloved Father of Marvis P. (Audrey) Garrett, Lennie (Cheryl) Swain, Dawn Y (Gilbert) Minor, Tonie Lee Ann (Robert) Baskerville. Grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of seven. Brother, Ernest (Julia) Swain, Jr.; sister Leona Morgan; preceded by sister Annie Pearl (Bobby) Cross. Preceded by wife, Essie L. Swain; daughter, Melanie Annette Swain; survived by a host of family and friends. Thursday January 6, 2022, 11 AM visitation. Funeral Service 11:30 AM, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Cheektowaga, New York. Internment at St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.