Orlowski - Leona M.
(nee Sikorski)
Of Hamburg, NY, August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Orlowski; loving mother of Linda (Bruce) Reid, Nancy (William) Dash, Janet (James) Gureski, Ronald (Nancy) Orlowski, Diane (Martin) Zubek and the late June and John Orlowski; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia (late Norman) Wiatrowski, and the late Dorothy (late Chester) Zbrzezny, and Albert (late Christine) Sikorski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-6PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Leona's name. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.