SLAZYK - Leona M.
(nee Dyczkowski)
Of Lewiston, NY June 20, 2021. Wife of the late Walter J. Slazyk, Sr., mother of Walter J. Slazyk, Jr., Joel (Stephanie) Slazyk, Theresa (John) Adams. She is survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and her loving care companions Marylou Chism, Barbara Morse and Nia Swensson; sister of the late Theodore, Eugene, Raymond, Angela, Victor, Walter, Thaddeus, Marcella, and Leonard Dyczkowski and many in-laws. Her family will be present on Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 9 AM, at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY. COVID protocols will be in place. Flower's gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to Home Assistance Referral Team (HART) at hartprogram.org
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.