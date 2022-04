WEISS - Leona E.(nee Schmiedel)April 2, 2022. Loving wife of the late Herbert O. Weiss; dearest mother of James (Holly) and John (Susan) Weiss; beloved grandmother of Darrin (Krystin), Douglas, Dr. Brent (Cara) and Joshua (Christina) Weiss; dear great-grandmother of Gavin, Paige, Jasper, Elise and Scarlett Weiss. Private funeral services were held for family. Condolences may be shared online at www.klocfuneralhome.com