Leona WOZNIAK
WOZNIAK - Leona (nee Kruszka)
November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of late James Wozniak; devoted mother of David (Melissa) Wozniak and step-mother of Jennifer (Mark) Serinowski and Michele Wozniak; loving grandmother of Victoria; dearest sister of Nancy Smardz and James (Lynne) Kruszka; sister-in-law of Ted Smardz; fond godmother of Amy (Gary Ptak) Smardz; dear aunt of Amy Herman and Jessica (Jeremy Bolster) Herman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
