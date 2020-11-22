Friendship through our mutual workplace relationship started in 1978. Attended each other's weddings and kept in touch after my sister purchased house on the same street Lee and Jim lived on. I learned to like eating olives mixed in my egg salad when Lee invited me and Linda over to their apartment after she was married for lunch. Missed her at our last few "816" lunch meetings with the girls we worked with. Loved going Trick or Treating down her street because I always came in costume and she couldn't wait to see what I was dressed as. Also shared experiences with her at St. Albert's when we served at the same Mass. Lee your pain is gone now, you're probably having a dance with Jim. My sympathy to David and his family, Nancy, Amy and Jim and the Wozniak daughters.



Joanne Houston Friend November 21, 2020