WOZNIAK - Leona (nee Kruszka)
November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of late James Wozniak; devoted mother of David (Melissa) Wozniak and step-mother of Jennifer (Mark) Serinowski and Michele Wozniak; loving grandmother of Victoria; dearest sister of Nancy Smardz and James (Lynne) Kruszka; sister-in-law of Ted Smardz; fond godmother of Amy (Gary Ptak) Smardz; dear aunt of Amy Herman and Jessica (Jeremy Bolster) Herman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.