Leona WOZNIAK
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1953
DIED
November 19, 2020
WOZNIAK - Leona (nee Kruszka)
November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of late James Wozniak; devoted mother of David (Melissa) Wozniak and step-mother of Jennifer (Mark) Serinowski and Michele Wozniak; loving grandmother of Victoria; dearest sister of Nancy Smardz and James (Lynne) Kruszka; sister-in-law of Ted Smardz; fond godmother of Amy (Gary Ptak) Smardz; dear aunt of Amy Herman and Jessica (Jeremy Bolster) Herman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
May the family and friends of Lee feel the embrace of her angel wings around them always. Keep the memories alive, and her spirit will always be with you all. In thoughts and prayers.
Michaelene Karpinski
Friend
November 21, 2020
Friendship through our mutual workplace relationship started in 1978. Attended each other's weddings and kept in touch after my sister purchased house on the same street Lee and Jim lived on. I learned to like eating olives mixed in my egg salad when Lee invited me and Linda over to their apartment after she was married for lunch. Missed her at our last few "816" lunch meetings with the girls we worked with. Loved going Trick or Treating down her street because I always came in costume and she couldn't wait to see what I was dressed as. Also shared experiences with her at St. Albert's when we served at the same Mass. Lee your pain is gone now, you're probably having a dance with Jim. My sympathy to David and his family, Nancy, Amy and Jim and the Wozniak daughters.
Joanne Houston
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss Nancy
Judene Bliss
Family
November 21, 2020