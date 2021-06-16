Menu
Leonard E. "Skip" CHASE
CHASE - Leonard E. "Skip"
Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, June 15, 2021 at his residence under the care of Hospice. Husband of 50 years to the late Shirley Dawn (nee Rockenbrock) Chase who died in 2001, loving father of Dawn Chase, son of the late Charles H. and Irene Chase, brother of the late Janet (Leonard), Dorothy, Duane, Leland (Ruth) and Kenneth (Esther); also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dear friend Beverly Bernhardt. Skip was a 1947 graduate of Tonawanda High School and retired as a 1st Lt. from US Army National Guard Company K. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ where he was past Council President, Trustee, Elder, Deacon and choir member. He was Past President of Delaware School PTA, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Historical Society of the Tonawandas, Post 264 American Legion Band and Clown Band member, Young Life Buffalo North Committee member, United Church of Christ Society Trustee and Board of Directors, founding member of Fox Run Retirement community Board of Directors and a City of Tonawanda School Board Member and President. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Skip's Life on Friday, June 18th, at 11 AM in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to Young Life Buffalo North. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Salem United Church of Christ
114 Morgan St., Tonawanda, NY
Dear Dawn, It was a pleasure meeting Skip just a few years ago. I was not surprised at all his accomplishments! He seemed to have a zest for life that carried on! Many blessings to Skip, you and your family. Love and prayers.
Judy Maugans
Friend
June 27, 2021
Dawn, our sincere regrets on the passing of your dad. It was our pleasure of knowing your dad through Salem United Church of Christ, and my shared position with him in service to our City of Tonawanda School District on the Board of Education. He, always, had a calm way of leading wheather it be at a church meeting or a school board meeting. He, always, saw the good in people which made him a wonderful and respected leader. It certainly was our pleassure to be associated in the past years with both your mom and dad. May he now be at complete peace in joining your mom and his Lord and Savior who he served with his full heart and soul. The world, without a doubt, is a better place because of your dad's presence. God's Blessings! Ron & Donna Moore
Ron & Donna Moore
June 16, 2021
Dawn we are so sorry to hear of uncle skips passing. What a wonderfully full life he had. What a pleasure it was to have shared his 90th. Birthday celebration. With him and you and all the nieces and nephews
Pauline chase
June 16, 2021
