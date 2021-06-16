Dawn, our sincere regrets on the passing of your dad. It was our pleasure of knowing your dad through Salem United Church of Christ, and my shared position with him in service to our City of Tonawanda School District on the Board of Education. He, always, had a calm way of leading wheather it be at a church meeting or a school board meeting. He, always, saw the good in people which made him a wonderful and respected leader. It certainly was our pleassure to be associated in the past years with both your mom and dad. May he now be at complete peace in joining your mom and his Lord and Savior who he served with his full heart and soul. The world, without a doubt, is a better place because of your dad's presence. God's Blessings! Ron & Donna Moore

