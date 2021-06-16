CHASE - Leonard E. "Skip"
Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, June 15, 2021 at his residence under the care of Hospice. Husband of 50 years to the late Shirley Dawn (nee Rockenbrock) Chase who died in 2001, loving father of Dawn Chase, son of the late Charles H. and Irene Chase, brother of the late Janet (Leonard), Dorothy, Duane, Leland (Ruth) and Kenneth (Esther); also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dear friend Beverly Bernhardt. Skip was a 1947 graduate of Tonawanda High School and retired as a 1st Lt. from US Army National Guard Company K. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ where he was past Council President, Trustee, Elder, Deacon and choir member. He was Past President of Delaware School PTA, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Historical Society of the Tonawandas, Post 264 American Legion Band and Clown Band member, Young Life Buffalo North Committee member, United Church of Christ Society Trustee and Board of Directors, founding member of Fox Run Retirement community Board of Directors and a City of Tonawanda School Board Member and President. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Skip's Life on Friday, June 18th, at 11 AM in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to Young Life Buffalo North. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.