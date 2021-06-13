Menu
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on May 12, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 96 years old. He was a well known and influential Niagara County elected official in the 1960's-1980's. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (Boyle), loving father of Mark, the late Kyle (Gademsky) Giammaresi, David, Douglas and Ann; grandfather of Jeffery Giammaresi, Jackie Giammaresi, Andrew Gademsky, Rebecca (Gademsky) DiMatteo, Lauren Masset, Rhiana Gademsky, Katie Gademsky and Anisha Gademsky; great-grandfather of Adrianna Gademsky, Carson Gademsky, Ella DiMatteo, Peyton DiMatteo, Luna DiMatteo, Julianna Giammaresi and Eli Giammaresi. He served on many WNY community boards as an elected official. He was a decorated US Marine during WWII and the Korean War attaining the rank of Captain. He received a Business Administration degree from University of Buffalo and he owned a chain of coin laundries, an employment agency and commercial properties. During his later years he enjoyed boating and settled in Clearwater Beach, FL. He donated his body to research at the SUNY Buffalo Medical School. A celebration of his life will be held when the cremated remains are returned to the family. Donations can be made to the University of Buffalo Medical School at www.buffalo.edu/giving/give-to/your-school/medicine-and-biomedical-sciences.html.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
what a great guy how i miss him and the long talks we we would have when i would clean hes room please take care i miss you leonard robin
dear family
June 15, 2021
We are sorry to hear of your loss.
Gary and Mary Doebler
June 14, 2021
One of the last of the greatest generation - Taps are playing for you Captain . SEMPER FI !
Paul Boleslaw
June 13, 2021
Am sorry to hear of Leonard's passing , I camped at wildwood with the family ,and leonard helped me get a job through his agency !
ronald e Shieds
June 13, 2021
My prayers go out to Mr. Gademsky Jr. , May God watch over him always along with his children and there children. His Son Mark and his daughter Lauren are one of the best people I have known in my life. Sorry for your loss.
Timothy Murek
June 13, 2021
