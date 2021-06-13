GADEMSKY - Leonard C., Jr.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on May 12, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 96 years old. He was a well known and influential Niagara County elected official in the 1960's-1980's. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (Boyle), loving father of Mark, the late Kyle (Gademsky) Giammaresi, David, Douglas and Ann; grandfather of Jeffery Giammaresi, Jackie Giammaresi, Andrew Gademsky, Rebecca (Gademsky) DiMatteo, Lauren Masset, Rhiana Gademsky, Katie Gademsky and Anisha Gademsky; great-grandfather of Adrianna Gademsky, Carson Gademsky, Ella DiMatteo, Peyton DiMatteo, Luna DiMatteo, Julianna Giammaresi and Eli Giammaresi. He served on many WNY community boards as an elected official. He was a decorated US Marine during WWII and the Korean War attaining the rank of Captain. He received a Business Administration degree from University of Buffalo and he owned a chain of coin laundries, an employment agency and commercial properties. During his later years he enjoyed boating and settled in Clearwater Beach, FL. He donated his body to research at the SUNY Buffalo Medical School. A celebration of his life will be held when the cremated remains are returned to the family. Donations can be made to the University of Buffalo Medical School at www.buffalo.edu/giving/give-to/your-school/medicine-and-biomedical-sciences.html
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.