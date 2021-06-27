GEMBALA - Leonard F.
June 26, 2021, age 90, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Purpura) Gembala; loving father of Joanne (Bruce) Gervan and Susan Gembala; cherished Papa of Emily, Stephanie, Olivia and Ava; great--grandfather of Lucy and Josie; brother of Eleanore (late Matthew) Filipski, Florence (late Robert) Maciejewski and the late Dorothy (late Walter) Stavish; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leonard was a proud retiree of Buffalo Airport Taxi and a Korean War Veteran. Funeral services commencing Friday at 9:30AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), and at 10AM in St. Andrews Church, Sloan. Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-8PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Leonard's name to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences and memories at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.