JAKUBCZAK - Leonard J.

Of Depew, November 4, 2020, beloved husband of the late Vera (nee Trovini); devoted father of Ronald (Lori), Donald (Ann), late Joyce and Paul; loving grandfather of Joseph (Kristen), Jena (Justin), Kayla, Jasey and Amelia; cherished great-grandfather of Gabriella and Owen; predeceased by sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot social distancing in the church and funeral home and maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the funeral home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.