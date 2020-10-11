Menu
Leonard J. "The Butcher" "Nard" VERRASTRO
VERRASTRO - Leonard J.
"The Butcher" "Nard"
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on October 10, 2020. Husband of Sharon Verrastro; devoted father of Leonard (Sarah) Verrastro, Kimmarie Verrastro, Kerrymarie Verrastro, Kellymarie Verrastro, and Krissymarie (Sal) Ferreri; cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Thomas and Carmella Verrastro; dear brother of the late Joseph (late Lucy) Verrastro, Anne Verrastro, Katherine (late Duke) Hyberg, Marie (late Cal) Calamera, and Mildred (late Donald) Murray; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (October 13) from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
