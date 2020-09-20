KRYSZAK - Leonard

Of Orchard Park, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice "Bonnie" (nee Seres); beloved companion of the late Lottie Shalik; dearest father of Joyce (Gary) Tischler and the late Leonard and James Kryszak; grandfather of Garick Tischler and Tracy (Michael) Watts; great-grandfather of Greta and Jack; brother of Dorothy (late Don) Sullivan, Joan (late Ron) Sieber and the late Alfred (late Dolores), Lorraine (late Peter) Nierodzinski, Florence (late Claude) Nelson and Theresa (late Anthony) Kwiatkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Leonard graduated from Emerson High School, 1944. Started worked at Nabisco. Spent 41 years at Niagara Machine and Tool, where he was the editor of Local 508 News for 30 years. As an Officer in the Union, he attended UAW School in Michigan. Leonard was Commander at the Matthew Glab Post American Legion (and ran the News Letter) for 30+ years. He organized many Dingus Day and New Years parties, Hot Dog and Corn Roasts, for the Post for 22 years. He was also Commander and past Commander in Erie County Legion. County Aid - Eighth District Volunteer of the year. UAW volunteer for Bingo for over 40 years. Also a member of the Harvey D. Morin, VFW Post, attended about 20 National Legion Conventions and a member of the Polka Boosters and the Polka Variety Club. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Monday from 4-8 PM. Prayers Tuesday, 9:30 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.