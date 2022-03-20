PFOHL - Leonard C. Of Depew, March 16, 2022. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Russell); devoted father of Linda (Ray) Gangloff, Kathy (Jerry) Young, Bonnie (Bob) George, Carol (late Morgan) Matheny, Elaine (John) Siuda, Leonard (Michele) Pfohl, Diane (Steve) Penna and Lois (David) Flatley; loving grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; dear brother of late Albert (late Linda) Pfohl; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Mr. Pfohl was a proud Korean War veteran and a member of Cayuga Hose Co #3.
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you and your entire family. May you find peace & comfort in your memories.
Mike & Luann Neal
March 21, 2022
Aunt Elaine our condolences to you and your family. So many memories of all the parties. To my uncle and godfather thank you for your service. I will miss and love you until we meet again.
Dan, Amy and Dana
Family
March 20, 2022
Sorry for your loss! Such a great guy. So patient with my mom on the bus. He will be missed.
Chris Summers
March 20, 2022
Pat Russell and family
March 20, 2022
Elaine and family , we want to express our sympathy to all of you . Lenny was a blessing to all who knew him . You are all blessed with the memories and joy that he brought . All our love , Michael , Dawn & Patrick