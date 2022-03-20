PFOHL - Leonard C.

Of Depew, March 16, 2022. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Russell); devoted father of Linda (Ray) Gangloff, Kathy (Jerry) Young, Bonnie (Bob) George, Carol (late Morgan) Matheny, Elaine (John) Siuda, Leonard (Michele) Pfohl, Diane (Steve) Penna and Lois (David) Flatley; loving grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; dear brother of late Albert (late Linda) Pfohl; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Mr. Pfohl was a proud Korean War veteran and a member of Cayuga Hose Co #3.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.