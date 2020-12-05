Menu
Leonard R. CAMMARATA
CAMMARATA - Leonard R.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 3rd, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Emily (Zasowski) Cammarata; loving father of Kenneth (Kimbery) and the late Robert Cammarata; dearest brother of Ralph A. (Josephine) and Carl J. (late Merna) Cammarata; cherished grandpa of Ezra and Kenneth II; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, 4-8 PM, at LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Our Mother Of Good Council RC Church, Blasdell, Monday, 9:30 AM (Please assemble at church). Leonard was a retired supervisor for the Buffalo Zoo, for over 30 years.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210-1834
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother Of Good Council RC Church
, Blasdell, New York
