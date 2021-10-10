Menu
Leonard O. "Pete" TABER
TABER - Leonard O. "Pete"
Of Elma, New York on October 8, 2021. Belovd husband of Della M. (nee Warning) Taber. Dearest father of Mark (late Joy), William (Laurie) and the late Kenneth Taber. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Kristen), Sean, Elysia (Christopher) Belanger, Julie and Will Taber. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Services will be held Tuesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2131 Woodard Rd., Elma. Please assemble in church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2131 Woodard Road, Elma, NY
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
Bill and family, so sorry for your loss. Your Dad built our house in Elma and I loved that house! I always thought your Dad was a very nice man. My condolences.
Lynn Bilski-Spurr
October 12, 2021
My condolences to BILL and family.Worked with Bill for several years at Iroquois.Had the pleasure of meeting Pete several times,he was a great man. Rest In Peace
CRAIG FITZGERALD
October 12, 2021
My dear Uncle Pete ... I shall long remember you telling childhood stories and how you imparted your vast knowledge and knew everyone and everything in the area, or so it seemed. Knowledge is a crazy thing to lose, and while your passing is a huge loss of knowledge, those days of yore still have wonderful memories for a young girl now grown old - Reunions at Grandpa's farm (your father) in Orangeville, and deer hunts with the family - the four brothers and my mother and my father going out looking for bucks, and spouses and kids and Grandpa and Grandma all joining on Thanksgiving Day for a traditional dinner with the ladies cooking and the kids playing and the kids table apart from the adults, whether on the farm or at Uncle Virg's ... so many good memories, some almost forgotten in the many years past now remembered. I remember the boys digging out Grandpa's cellar with the backhoe, and visiting you and Aunt Della and the boys in what seemed like suburbia to a young country girl. I remember playing and going up and down on the steep, curving stairway in the house with Mark and Billy - the stairway was so special because no one else had one quite the same! You always had a quick smile and loved to play jokes on all who crossed your path. May God speed your journey to heaven, and may you find Kennie up there as well! Love you, Uncle Pete and Aunt Della ... may the love and faith you both shared in your lifetime as you endured the bad times and the good times live on in the hereafter. With Love to Aunt Della, Mark and Billy at this juncture in your lives, may Uncle Peter RIP knowing he lived a good life! May God speed, Love, your niece, Joyce (Guth) Dargel.
Joyce Dargel
Family
October 10, 2021
