TABER - Leonard O. "Pete"
Of Elma, New York on October 8, 2021. Belovd husband of Della M. (nee Warning) Taber. Dearest father of Mark (late Joy), William (Laurie) and the late Kenneth Taber. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Kristen), Sean, Elysia (Christopher) Belanger, Julie and Will Taber. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Services will be held Tuesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2131 Woodard Rd., Elma. Please assemble in church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.