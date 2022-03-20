Menu
Leonard A. TATFORD
TATFORD - Leonard A.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 12, 2022, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Theodora (nee Guido) Tatford; devoted father of Deborah (Donald) VanPatten, David (Regina) Tatford, Melinda (George) Achtziger, Wendy (James) Raines and James (Denise) Tatford; cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of eight; loving son of the late Arthur and Kathleen Tatford; dear brother of the late Marilyn (Rick) Engelhardt; also survived by a large loving extended family and friends. No prior visitation. A private family gathering will take place at inurnment. Leonard was a United States Army Korean War veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leonard's honor to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


I'm sorry for the loss of your dad. I didn't know your mom passed too. I didnt know your dad well. He was kind of quiet. Besides being neighbors, I worked with your mom at the restaurant. She was a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during a difficult time.

Lisa Fusco Guarisco

March 21, 2022
Lisa Fusco Guarisco
March 21, 2022
