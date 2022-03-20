TATFORD - Leonard A.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 12, 2022, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Theodora (nee Guido) Tatford; devoted father of Deborah (Donald) VanPatten, David (Regina) Tatford, Melinda (George) Achtziger, Wendy (James) Raines and James (Denise) Tatford; cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of eight; loving son of the late Arthur and Kathleen Tatford; dear brother of the late Marilyn (Rick) Engelhardt; also survived by a large loving extended family and friends. No prior visitation. A private family gathering will take place at inurnment. Leonard was a United States Army Korean War veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leonard's honor to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.