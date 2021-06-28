TURNQUIST - Leonard A.
Of Tonawanda, NY, June 24, 2021. Life partner of Kathy Dennis of Tonawanda, NY; loving brother of Ava (Jerry Root) Turnquist of Panama, NY, Annette (Richard) Carlson of Ashville, NY and Paul "Billy" (Lisa) Turnquist of Rochester, NY; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leonard was employed by Tops Market, Inc. as a graphic designer. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the LIND FUNERAL HOME, 805 West 3rd. St., Jamestown, NY, where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday. You may leave words of condolence to Leonard's family at www.lindfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.