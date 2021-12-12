SPEARS - Leondist
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest November 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Luvicia Spears; devoted father to Nathaniel Walker I and Christopher Spears; dear brother of the late Eva Mae Jones. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wake Services will be held Wednesday 11 AM, followed by
a 12 Noon Funeral at T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Internment Forestlawn Cemetery. Please offer condolences online at www.tonylpickens.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.