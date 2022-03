SPEARS - LeondistOf Buffalo, NY, entered into rest November 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Luvicia Spears; devoted father to Nathaniel Walker I and Christopher Spears; dear brother of the late Eva Mae Jones. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wake Services will be held Wednesday 11 AM, followed bya 12 Noon Funeral at T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Internment Forestlawn Cemetery. Please offer condolences online at www.tonylpickens.com