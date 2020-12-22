Menu
Leonore S. "Lee" LAMBERT
LAMBERT - Leonore S. "Lee" (nee Schmitt)
December 21, 2020. Loving wife of the late Louis J. Lambert; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Caroline (nee Gruber) Schmitt; dearest mother of Louise Lambert, Peter (Nita) Lambert, George (Belinda) Lambert, Jeanne (Tom Graham) Lambert, Annette (Randy) Lane, Leo (Sherry) Lambert, Caroline (Clarke) Fulkerson, Marlena Lambert, Julie Lambert and Douglas Lambert; beloved grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Carol Martin, late Irene Schmitt and late Helen O'Hora; beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; spiritual mom of John Kurzdorfer; also survived by other special family: Daniel, Dylan, Jim, Curtis, Heather, Janet, Elvira, Fred, Vincent and Xavier. Family Present for visitation Wednesday from 11 AM - 2 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial to follow 3 PM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, please assemble in church or view online at icchurchea.org. Memorials may be made to the League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara, 1272 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, St. Joseph's Indian School 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, or the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14211. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
3:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception RC Church
520 Oakwood Ave, East Aurora, NY
I was so sorry to hear of Lee's passing. I remember being together both at the Lambert home and here in Ithaca, Most happy was the time of family sing alongs - so much talent! May she rest in peace, singing with Lou and the angels. Love and prayers.
Nan Lisk
December 31, 2020
