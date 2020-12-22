LAMBERT - Leonore S. "Lee" (nee Schmitt)
December 21, 2020. Loving wife of the late Louis J. Lambert; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Caroline (nee Gruber) Schmitt; dearest mother of Louise Lambert, Peter (Nita) Lambert, George (Belinda) Lambert, Jeanne (Tom Graham) Lambert, Annette (Randy) Lane, Leo (Sherry) Lambert, Caroline (Clarke) Fulkerson, Marlena Lambert, Julie Lambert and Douglas Lambert; beloved grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Carol Martin, late Irene Schmitt and late Helen O'Hora; beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; spiritual mom of John Kurzdorfer; also survived by other special family: Daniel, Dylan, Jim, Curtis, Heather, Janet, Elvira, Fred, Vincent and Xavier. Family Present for visitation Wednesday from 11 AM - 2 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial to follow 3 PM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, please assemble in church or view online at icchurchea.org
. Memorials may be made to the League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara, 1272 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, St. Joseph's Indian School 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, or the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14211. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.