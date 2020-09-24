SPONHOLZ - Leroy B. Formerly of Lancaster, NY, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Delores (Waegerle) and the late Carol (Schoenle); loving father of Craig (Susan), Jeff, Eric (Robby) and the late Shawn and late Larry; dearest grandfather of six; great-grandfather of 13; brother of the late Sherwood (late Nova); brother-in-law of the late Gerald (Joan) Schoenle and the late June (Al) Bingenheimer. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 3-6 PM. Leroy was the past chief of the Lancaster Fire Department and a member of the Shriners. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com