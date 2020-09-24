Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leroy B. SPONHOLZ
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1935
DIED
September 13, 2020
SPONHOLZ - Leroy B. Formerly of Lancaster, NY, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Delores (Waegerle) and the late Carol (Schoenle); loving father of Craig (Susan), Jeff, Eric (Robby) and the late Shawn and late Larry; dearest grandfather of six; great-grandfather of 13; brother of the late Sherwood (late Nova); brother-in-law of the late Gerald (Joan) Schoenle and the late June (Al) Bingenheimer. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 3-6 PM. Leroy was the past chief of the Lancaster Fire Department and a member of the Shriners. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lots of good times together great help as one of my assistant chiefs may he R.I.P.
John P. Lyon
Friend
September 23, 2020