Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leroy "Nick" CALHOUN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CALHOUN - Leroy "Nick"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Mamie Lee (nee Gallman) Calhoun; devoted father of Brian and Michael (Tiana) Calhoun; cherished grandfather of Skyy Hawkins, Maliya and Kaleb Calhoun; dear brother of Curtis Calhoun, Betty (Marvin) Alston, Vivian (Peter) Adams, Frances Sherrill, Matthew "Tony" (Paula) Calhoun, Daniel Calhoun, and the late Dorothy Allen; loving son of the late Matthew and Idella Calhoun; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 467 William St., Buffalo on Monday, June 14, at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Nick was an Army Veteran and also worked for 30 years at UPS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nicks' honor to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Care of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
467 William St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.