CALHOUN - Leroy "Nick"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Mamie Lee (nee Gallman) Calhoun; devoted father of Brian and Michael (Tiana) Calhoun; cherished grandfather of Skyy Hawkins, Maliya and Kaleb Calhoun; dear brother of Curtis Calhoun, Betty (Marvin) Alston, Vivian (Peter) Adams, Frances Sherrill, Matthew "Tony" (Paula) Calhoun, Daniel Calhoun, and the late Dorothy Allen; loving son of the late Matthew and Idella Calhoun; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 467 William St., Buffalo on Monday, June 14, at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Nick was an Army Veteran and also worked for 30 years at UPS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nicks' honor to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Care of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.