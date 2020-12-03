CANNON - Leroy, Sr.
Departed this life November 28th, 2020, at age of 99. Loving husband of Ida Mae (nee Lockhart) Cannon; cherished father of Carolyn Crane, Leroy (Angela) Cannon, Jr., Benjamin Addison, Butch Phillips, Quincey (Marie) Cannon, George Cannon and Andre Little; also survived by 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, Friday, December 4, 2020, 4 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 AM -11AM, at Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle, 375 Edison Avenue, Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are required. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.