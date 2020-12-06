HUGHES - Leroy, Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda G. (nee Gaines) Hughes; devoted father of Dierdre (Darnell) Jackson, Rochelle Hughes, Renee (Gordon) Green, Allena Hughes, and step-father of Candace (James) Young and Derric Herbert; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Leroy and Daisy Hughes; dear brother of Marmaduke Hughes. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 11-12 PM. Funeral Service private. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.