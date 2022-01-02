WILLIFORD - Leroy Jr.
Entered into rest eternally, December 24, 2021. Mr. Williford will lie in repose Monday, January 3, 2022, 12 Noon - 7 PM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM. Service of Triumph will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.