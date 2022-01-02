Menu
Leroy WILLIFORD Jr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
WILLIFORD - Leroy Jr.
Entered into rest eternally, December 24, 2021. Mr. Williford will lie in repose Monday, January 3, 2022, 12 Noon - 7 PM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM. Service of Triumph will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
665 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
665 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
665 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
