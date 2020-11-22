COLEMAN - Lesha J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 18, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 5-7 PM. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed. Please wear a face mask. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.