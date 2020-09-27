Petriwskyj - Lesia
September 11, 2020; loving niece of Michael (Margaret) Sarachman, and Joanne (Kipp) Bader; cherished aunt of Michelle, Michael J. (Beth), Angela (Eric), Daniel W., Stephen (Lynn), and Robert M.; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 UNION RD., West Seneca, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Panachyda Service will be held Tuesday, at 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Liturgy, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Wednesday, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com