Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lesia Petriwskyj
Petriwskyj - Lesia
September 11, 2020; loving niece of Michael (Margaret) Sarachman, and Joanne (Kipp) Bader; cherished aunt of Michelle, Michael J. (Beth), Angela (Eric), Daniel W., Stephen (Lynn), and Robert M.; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 UNION RD., West Seneca, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Panachyda Service will be held Tuesday, at 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Liturgy, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Wednesday, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.