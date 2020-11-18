STUCCHIO - Lesley Anne

Of Amherst, NY, passed away on November 13, 2020. Loving partner of William Manhard, Jr.; beloved daughter of Patricia (née Pacile) MacKellar and stepdaughter of Alexander MacKellar; dearest sister of Jackie (Justin Pietrzykowski) MacKellar; aunt of Rowan Elise Pietrzykowski; also survived by other relatives and friends, including the devoted Amy George. A born performer, Lesley's interests included playing the piano, dancing and acting. She loved cinema, animals, the Bills and, above all, laughter. A celebration of Lesley's life will be held at a later date in the interest of public health. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.