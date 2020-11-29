It's hard to believe that someone so powerful is suddenly gone. My heartfelt sympathies to Duke and the boys, to her parents and wider family and friends, and to everyone lucky enough to have had Lesley in their lives. Here in remote central Portugal, her online tuition enabled me to create a home yoga practice that has transformed my life. I'm eternally grateful to her, and will continue to learn and grow through all the guidance she has so generously shared. There are so many online yoga instructors, but she's the only one I followed consistently because she was so humble and genuine (not to mention ridiculously strong!), and she made it such fun. Her encouraging "No one's perfect, it's not about the pose" was clearly sincere, not at all patronising but spoken from the heart. And oh, how I will miss sitting up to listen to her quote for the day! I can't begin to imagine what a gap she must leave in the lives of her family and friends. My thoughts are with you. XXXXXXX

Alison Terry Student November 28, 2020