FIGHTMASTER - Lesley
(nee Frost)
Of San Clemente, CA, formerly of Alden, NY, age 50, unexpectedly November 20, 2020. Wife of Duke Fightmaster; dear mother of Indiana and Stone Fightmaster; daughter of Edward and Linda (Spencer) Frost; sister of David (Emi) and Christopher Frost; daughter-in-law of Karen Fightmaster; niece of Jeff and Laura Millen and Rosemary Frost; best friend of Maria Foss; also survived by many cousins. Lesley had over 600 thousand Yoga followers, along with T.E.D. Talk on YouTube. She traveled around the world giving Yoga clinics. She was a beautiful soul who touched large groups of people in addition to her friends and family. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life in Alden, NY, at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.