Lesley FIGHTMASTER
DIED
November 20, 2020
FIGHTMASTER - Lesley
(nee Frost)
Of San Clemente, CA, formerly of Alden, NY, age 50, unexpectedly November 20, 2020. Wife of Duke Fightmaster; dear mother of Indiana and Stone Fightmaster; daughter of Edward and Linda (Spencer) Frost; sister of David (Emi) and Christopher Frost; daughter-in-law of Karen Fightmaster; niece of Jeff and Laura Millen and Rosemary Frost; best friend of Maria Foss; also survived by many cousins. Lesley had over 600 thousand Yoga followers, along with T.E.D. Talk on YouTube. She traveled around the world giving Yoga clinics. She was a beautiful soul who touched large groups of people in addition to her friends and family. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life in Alden, NY, at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Lesley's classes, both in person and online, were a respite for me for many, many years. I was lucky enough to have attended one of her retreats in Ojai, where I got to know her a bit more personally. I have such respect for her journey and the gift she gave to all of us. Rest in peace. You left the world a better place.
Suzanne Benko
Student
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Fightmaster family. I too am so sad to hear of Lesley’s passing. She helped me in so many ways especially creating a community where everyone was welcome. She inspires me to be a better person for myself and my family. Thank you Lesley, for being a bright light in this world sharing your heart and wisdom. We will miss you.
Laura Clemmons
Student
November 28, 2020
I'm heartbroken. From the moment I saw Lesley on YouTube, I knew I found a special person to be my yoga teacher. Listening to her sweet voice, inspiring quotes, gentle reminders that it's okay to not be perfect, and seeing her beautiful light-filled smile made each session not only a yoga class but an intimate heart-to-heart connection. I can only imagine the depth of anguish in the hearts of her sons who lost their dear mother too soon, and the profound loss for her husband, parents, friends and other family members. My deepest condolences to all of you. Lesley, the world is a sadder place without your warm and caring heart. Thank you for all you gave us.
Diane Petrella
Student
November 28, 2020
Lesley’s youtube classes have been a gift to me and so many others. She is deeply missed.
Hilary
Student
November 28, 2020
Lesley was a true inspiration in yoga. Kind, compassionate and strong. She had guided me on a 3 year journey so far on YouTube. Lesley will be greatly missed. I honor and thank you! Namaste
Diana Lyons
Student
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I am a man that makes a living by writing and I am at a loss for words. Never met Leslie or the family but I always felt she was standing beside me while watching her videos and giving encouraging advice on so many levels. Wishing all of you my best of wishes and sincere condolences. RJ
RJ Newman
Student
November 28, 2020
So sad that we have lost such a beautiful soul. Thank you for teaching me yoga and so much more. Condolescences to all of her family and friends. May you have peace in you hearts.
Donna Checchio
Student
November 28, 2020
Lesley was my first yoga teacher on YouTube. She was the reason I fell in love with yoga and I will never forget the things she taught me. R.I.P. ❤
Barbara Saavedra
Student
November 28, 2020
I found Lesley on YT about six or seven years ago. She was such a big part of my life and she never even knew it. I will be eternally grateful for all the wonderful classes I did with her and the grace with which she taught, so generously giving her time to yogis all around the world. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Lesley and her wonderful luminosity will be truly missed.
Helen Brown
Student
November 28, 2020
Lesley was my daily inspiration! I feel as if I knew her personally and she was one of my best friends. I am truly grieving her loss. Duke, you and your children are in my prayers. I can't imagine how broken you must feel. I pray for peace for you, know what an impact that she left on those who loved her.
Sharon Odden
Friend
November 28, 2020
Lesley had a true gift of genuine kindness, that shined through in her classes. Not many teachers can share that kind of truthful, honest energy to others through the internet. She was a lovely soul who will be missed by many who have not even met her in person, but have been touched by the positive energy she emanated to students around the world. My thoughts are with her family and friends.
November 28, 2020
Lesley was incredibly kind and generous and I will be forever grateful to her. She changed my life in a way that only the best teachers can do. She was so lovely. She will be greatly missed.
Reyna Eisenstark
Student
November 28, 2020
You will be missed my dear friend. We mourn with your family at your passing.
Lisa Anne Kenyon
Friend
November 28, 2020
Lesley was my first yoga teacher on YouTube. She was the reason I fell in love with yoga and I will never forget the things she taught me. She truly changed my life and for that I will be forever grateful. She was a bright and kind soul that will be greatly missed.
Jennifer Greene
Student
November 28, 2020
My husband and I are both heartbroken. She was inspiring and gentle. She reminded me to have clear and loving intentions, thoughts, and communication. She will be deeply missed in our house. To her friends and family, our sincere condolences.
Bryn Mayr
Student
November 28, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lesley. She was a wonderful yoga teacher and truly changed my life. Her YouTube classes inspired me to become a yoga teacher and I had the great joy of meeting and practicing with her at a yoga workshop in Amsterdam. My heart goes out to Duke, Indy and Stone at this terrible time. She will be missed around the world.
Charlotte Couldwell
Student
November 28, 2020
What a shock to hear of Lesleys passing . I loved her yoga classes & really enjoyed her joyful encouraging attitude .
Maureen Hartmann
Student
November 28, 2020
The world has truly lost a beautiful person. I found Lesley through Youtube and she has changed my life for the better. She has been an inspiration and bright light to many. You will be dearly missed Lesley.
Ashley Ballinger
Student
November 28, 2020
A teacher of teachers and a true leader in wellbeing. Gifted, talented, graceful and kind, your memory will shine bright Lesley, Namaste.
Alexandra Carr
Student
November 28, 2020
This has been a real shock for many people. I'm deeply saddened by Leslie's departure. She was so warm and kind in her Youtube channel, giving her time to share yoga with us, total strangers.
My condolences to her family and friends.
From Chile a hug to the sky.
Patricia Pizarro
Student
November 28, 2020
I found Lesley during the pandemic - and am thankful all she has given me these last months. My heart breaks for her family. Namaste.
wendy goldstein
Student
November 28, 2020
Dear Lesley,
I feel like I lost a family member.
I like to think that you have done everything there is to do on this earth and were too much of an higher being to remain.I imagine that the light that transpired through you claimed you altogether.
Thank you for the gift you brought on the planet.
You will be missed by many,love ❤
Patrizia
Patrizia Russo
Student
November 28, 2020
It's hard to believe that someone so powerful is suddenly gone. My heartfelt sympathies to Duke and the boys, to her parents and wider family and friends, and to everyone lucky enough to have had Lesley in their lives. Here in remote central Portugal, her online tuition enabled me to create a home yoga practice that has transformed my life. I'm eternally grateful to her, and will continue to learn and grow through all the guidance she has so generously shared. There are so many online yoga instructors, but she's the only one I followed consistently because she was so humble and genuine (not to mention ridiculously strong!), and she made it such fun. Her encouraging "No one's perfect, it's not about the pose" was clearly sincere, not at all patronising but spoken from the heart. And oh, how I will miss sitting up to listen to her quote for the day! I can't begin to imagine what a gap she must leave in the lives of her family and friends. My thoughts are with you. XXXXXXX
Alison Terry
Student
November 28, 2020
Namaste dear Lesley, may the light in me salute the light in you. Your light, which you so generously and graciously shone on us, will live on. Thank you for your lessons, imbibed with wisdom, humour and light. I loved your humanity, your mixing left and right and your electric smile. My condolences to Duke, Indie and Stone. With love from France, Jane
Jane Blain
Student
November 28, 2020
I, together with various close friends and even my husband, have joined Leslie’s online yoga sessions for years, always feeling cleansed, relaxed and ready to face the world with a much more positive outlook and a stronger, more flexible body, afterwards. Her soothing and encouraging voice is something I will always go back to, as I am sure many others will too. The loss to her family and close friends cannot be imagined, but her spirit will live on forever.
Dirk Dethlefsen
Student
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Leslie’s family. She was such a light in this world. Namaste, Leslie. You will be missed.
Shawna Swift
Student
November 28, 2020
So sad for this, she was a beautiful soul and helped me in so many ways - thoughts with the family
Sheleen
Student
November 28, 2020
I discovered Lesley accidently on you tube and followed her yoga channel since then. She was so special and sincere and loving. I could not find a better teacher. I will miss her so much and I feel so so sad and so sorry for her family! Vera from Cologne, Germany
Vera Schubert
Student
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jutland Medina
Student
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathies are extended to the family of Lesley Fightmaster. She was such an inspiration to me in my yogi life. Her calmness + positivity was so needed in this crazy world. Her light will be missed so much + I am blessed that I knew of her while she was with us. I will keep your family in my prayers + thoughts.
Sandi Carter
Student
November 27, 2020
Lesley was/is a beautiful soul and will be truly missed. One of the purest yogi’s I’ve ever met and helped me get my first teaching job. Blessings to her and her family! We will miss you!
Sarah Tyler
Friend
November 27, 2020
I am so so sorry for your loss. I didn't know Lesley personally; however, I discovered her online yoga classes several months ago and LOVED her teaching and sweet demeanor. Keeping all of you in my prayers for peace and comfort. Blessings, Cindy Hartman
Cynthia Hartman
Student
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Lesley’s family and friends. I consider myself a student of Lesley’s, having followed her online classes for many years. She made yoga so accessible, and she was such an inspiration, without any pretention. I will miss hearing her say “You don’t have to be perfect.”
Guylaine Boulard
Student
November 27, 2020
My deepest condolences Ed and Linda!
My heart breaks for you!! I can’t imagine what you must feel right now
Hugs and prayers coming your way!!
Petra Sojka
Friend
November 27, 2020
Linda, Our hearts go out to you and Ed. Nothing we say can ease the pain of losing a child. Prayers for your family.
Joan Stephens
Friend
November 27, 2020