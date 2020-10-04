Menu
Leslie A. BERNHARD
BERNHARD - Leslie A.
(nee Hausle)
Of Kenmore, NY, September 29, 2020.Beloved mother of Nicole (Will) Stewart, Molly (late Jerry) Wood and Matthew Bernhard; loving companion of Claude Malecot; cherished grandmother of Paige, Alana and Mason; dear daughter of Cathleen and the late Paul L. Hausle; sister of Mark (Mari Mar), Timothy (Lorraine), Paul F., Anthony (Sun) Hausle, Katherine Foresta, and Stephanie (William) Hooley; former wife of Larry Bernhard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:45 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
