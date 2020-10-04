BERNHARD - Leslie A.

(nee Hausle)

Of Kenmore, NY, September 29, 2020.Beloved mother of Nicole (Will) Stewart, Molly (late Jerry) Wood and Matthew Bernhard; loving companion of Claude Malecot; cherished grandmother of Paige, Alana and Mason; dear daughter of Cathleen and the late Paul L. Hausle; sister of Mark (Mari Mar), Timothy (Lorraine), Paul F., Anthony (Sun) Hausle, Katherine Foresta, and Stephanie (William) Hooley; former wife of Larry Bernhard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:45 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.





