Leslie D. WOTHERSPOON
WOTHERSPOON - Leslie D.
Age 85, of Darien, NY passed away on Nov 28, 2020. After serving in the Naval Reserves, Leslie opened an auto shop in Buffalo. He moved to a career in real estate and became an owner of L.A. Grant Realty. Leslie enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and hunting. Leslie is survived by his daughter Kim (Long), son-in-law Jason, and granddaughter Norah. There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be private. For more information please call (585) 343-8260 or to sign a message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.
