BOWEN - Leslie Jo

(nee Fischer)

Born September 29, 1951, passed away peacefully with family present on September 10, 2020, at age 68. She is survived by her daughters, DawnMarie Burrows and Jody A. Fisher; siblings Anthony Fischer, Dwight (Karen) Fischer, and Mark Fischer; three grandchildren, Shawn, Alec and Michael Fisher and great-granddaughter, Madeline; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a Registered Nurse for ECMC for over 30 years. She was passionate about holiday decorating, her gardens, antiquing, crafting, and shopping. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's discretion, at a date to be determined. Donations in her name, to Hospice, are appreciated. Arrangements provided by SABER FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.