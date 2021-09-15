Menu
Lester S. DOWNING
FUNERAL HOME
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bennington
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT
Downing - Lester S.
Lester Silas Downing passed away peacefully Friday, September 10th, 2021. Beloved father of Lisa Downing-Forget, MD (wife Shelly) and Marcus Downing, he is also survived by his younger sister Carol Downing and brother Lowell Downing (wife Anita). His absence is felt by an ex- tended family network and many friends. A Funeral Service for Lester will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at the Chapel of the Elms at Elmlawn Memorial Park in Kenmore, NY. Burial and repast to follow. In memorial, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Lester's name, through the office of the MAHAR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of the Elms at Elmlawn Memorial Park
Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bennington
