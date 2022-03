Downing - Lester S.Lester Silas Downing passed away peacefully Friday, September 10th, 2021. Beloved father of Lisa Downing-Forget, MD (wife Shelly) and Marcus Downing, he is also survived by his younger sister Carol Downing and brother Lowell Downing (wife Anita). His absence is felt by an ex- tended family network and many friends. A Funeral Service for Lester will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at the Chapel of the Elms at Elmlawn Memorial Park in Kenmore, NY. Burial and repast to follow. In memorial, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Lester's name, through the office of the MAHAR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.