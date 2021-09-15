Downing - Lester S.
Lester Silas Downing passed away peacefully Friday, September 10th, 2021. Beloved father of Lisa Downing-Forget, MD (wife Shelly) and Marcus Downing, he is also survived by his younger sister Carol Downing and brother Lowell Downing (wife Anita). His absence is felt by an ex- tended family network and many friends. A Funeral Service for Lester will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at the Chapel of the Elms at Elmlawn Memorial Park in Kenmore, NY. Burial and repast to follow. In memorial, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in Lester's name, through the office of the MAHAR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.