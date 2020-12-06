Menu
Lester W. CONGDON
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1944
DIED
December 2, 2020
CONGDON - Lester W.
Of Depew, NY, December 2, 2020. Dear father of Don Congdon, Tim Congdon and the late Debee Archer; also survived by 8 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late William (Rita) Congdon. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com


So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family in hopes that God may get you through your grief.
Robin Neyman
December 4, 2020
So sorry for the family's loss. He was a great man and won't be forgotten. Prayers to you during your difficult times.
Ross Smith
December 3, 2020