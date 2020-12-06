CONGDON - Lester W.
Of Depew, NY, December 2, 2020. Dear father of Don Congdon, Tim Congdon and the late Debee Archer; also survived by 8 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late William (Rita) Congdon. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.