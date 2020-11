SISSON - Lester W.Of Cheektowaga, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Millie (nee Beattie); devoted father of Al, Debbie (Ken) Klinger, Donna (Dave) Spanitz, Luanne (Russ) Mikolajczyk and David (Rose); loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and a great-grandson; dear brother of Arthur and Wayne; predeceased by a sister and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Mr. Sisson was the founder of Mr. Topsoil and an avid race horse owner and enthusiast. Share condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com