Lester W. SISSON
SISSON - Lester W.
Of Cheektowaga, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Millie (nee Beattie); devoted father of Al, Debbie (Ken) Klinger, Donna (Dave) Spanitz, Luanne (Russ) Mikolajczyk and David (Rose); loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and a great-grandson; dear brother of Arthur and Wayne; predeceased by a sister and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Mr. Sisson was the founder of Mr. Topsoil and an avid race horse owner and enthusiast. Share condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
RIP Lester. Prayers to your family at this time.
Mindy Clapp ( wilkinson)
November 22, 2020