Buffalo News
Levi TWOGUNS
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
TWOGUNS - Levi
Suddenly, April 3, 2022, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 39 years. Beloved of Farron Seneca. Father of Sarena Seneca, Livvi Twoguns, Levi Twoguns II and Maxim Twoguns. Grandfather of James White Jr. Son of Leif Twoguns Sr. and the late Janet (Jackson) Twoguns. Brother of Charles (Stacey) Twoguns, Tracy Hoeppner-Russel (Doug), Leif Jr. (Heidi), Chana Twoguns (Kody), Cylee, Jesse, Cassie Twoguns and the late Che and Lewi B. Twoguns. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Levi was a member of the Seneca Wolf Clan. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
May you rest in peace dear cousin
Big hugs to all the family
Corie Royce-Beaver
Family
April 4, 2022
