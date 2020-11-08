BLACK - Lewis James, III "Jamie"
Of Buffalo, NY, died suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born May 30th, 1960, in Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Monica Draper Black; loving father of Mario Draper, Laquita Cherry Black, Micah Aaron (Mariah) Black Jr., Jeanine Elizabeth Black, Morgan Brittany Black; cherished grandfather of 24 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Lewis James Black Jr. and stepson of the late Joseph Dale Harns Jr. and Connie Jones Black Harns; dearest brother of Gregory Lamont (Corvet) Black, Steven Vincent (Denise)Harns III, Alethea Lorraine (Eddie) Mark, Joseph Dale Harns III; very special uncle to Nakkia Jones and Serenity Faye Jones, among other nieces and nephews; cousin of Constance Tina Marie Jones, Chandra Brown, Charlene Hall; nephew of loving aunts Mahuetta Faye Jones, especially, the late Lorraine Jones, the late Karen Black Thompson, and the late Miranda Jones, special uncle Roosevelt Wardlaw and the late Frank Lloyd Black, and other aunts and uncles. He attended P.S #1, Seneca vocational H.S, Bryant and Stratton Business School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1977. After the Navy he pursed a career in construction until he decided to follow in his father's and grandfather's footsteps of being a cab driver, known for being excellent drivers. He was a DJ at several events and parties in the western New York area. He accepted Christ in his twenties and truly loved the Lord for the rest of his life. His outgoing personality captured the hearts of many including his special bond with his granddaughter Alleyah. He was always making someone laugh. He was loved by everyone who got to know him. Not withstanding, was his love for the following 4 c's: his children, his cab, his chitterlings and hot sauce (a must for each of his birthdays), and last but not least, his love for Oreo cookies and milk. Rest in peace Jamie and enjoy your heavenly cookies and milk. Private service. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.