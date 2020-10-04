GUERCIO - Louis E.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Altieri); devoted father of Joseph (Lisa) and Michael; cherished grandfather of Alyssa and Carla; loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Primiano) Guercio; dear brother of Joseph (late MaryAnne); fond friend of Anne Marie Praefke; also survived by relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.





