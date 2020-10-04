Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lewis E. GUERCIO
GUERCIO - Louis E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Altieri); devoted father of Joseph (Lisa) and Michael; cherished grandfather of Alyssa and Carla; loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Primiano) Guercio; dear brother of Joseph (late MaryAnne); fond friend of Anne Marie Praefke; also survived by relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.