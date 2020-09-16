JECKOVICH - Lewis J.
Age 51, passed away peacefully at his home due to natural causes. He was the son of the late Lewis C. and Adeline (Banas) Jeckovich. Lewis attended local schools, he was a 1987 graduate of LaSalle Senior High School, Graduated from Buffalo State College with a bachelor's degree in Graphic Arts. Lewis was employed by the Buffalo News as a Graphic Artist in the Photo Department for the past 25 years. He was a very talented musician, an outstanding drummer, and performed often with his brothers Jeff and Jim. Lewis also was an accomplished artist, photographer, enjoyed painting and sculpting. He was also a dog lover owned many dogs over the years, also avid gardener taking care of his home garden and you could always find him often helping out his neighbors, most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Lewis is survived by his siblings, Jeffrey (Lynne) Jeckovich, James (Diana) Jeckovich and Cynthia (Patrick) Travers. Cherished uncle of Jeffrey Jeckovich, Kristen (Roman) Velletta , Lauren (Ryan) McGorman, Michael (Rachael) Jeckovich, Melissa (Joshua) Sciba , Sara Jeckovich , Shayne (Lindsey) Travers, Carly (Marc) Mistretta and Jack Travers, great-uncle of Olivia Jeckovich, Lucas Jeckovich, Layla Travers, Theodore Travers, Charlotte Sciba, Everly Sciba, Adeline Mistretta, Avery McGowan and Kaine Velletta. Longtime friend of April Wilson Norris, Beloved friend of Candace Masters and her daughter, Leela and many other dear friends. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Friday September 18, 2020 at 4 PM at Oppenheim Park Shelter #23, 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd, Wheatfield, NY 14304. Family requests that a face mask and social distancing is mandated at the shelter area. Thank You. A Private Interment service will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery Lewiston, NY at a later date. Memorials in Lew's honor may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements by M.J.COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.