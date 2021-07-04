Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis Woodworth SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
SMITH - Lewis Woodworth
June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Margot (nee Schroeder) Smith; loving father of Matthew (Sarah) Smith and Melinda (Scott) Hassan; devoted grandfather of Emily, Olivia and Sophie; brother of Alisann (late Russell) Girard. Lewis was employed by the Department of State for 30 years as an investigator, attended Alfred University and SUNY Buffalo, and was past Commodore of SBYC and District 3 Director of IOBG. Funeral services were held privately. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at
www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Margot I am so very sorry for your loss
Rosemarie LaBella
July 10, 2021
In memory of Lewis Woodworth Smith
Tapecon Inc.
July 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results