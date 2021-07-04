SMITH - Lewis WoodworthJune 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Margot (nee Schroeder) Smith; loving father of Matthew (Sarah) Smith and Melinda (Scott) Hassan; devoted grandfather of Emily, Olivia and Sophie; brother of Alisann (late Russell) Girard. Lewis was employed by the Department of State for 30 years as an investigator, attended Alfred University and SUNY Buffalo, and was past Commodore of SBYC and District 3 Director of IOBG. Funeral services were held privately. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at