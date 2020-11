RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ - Lianel

Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 9, 2020. Devoted mother of Iris (Patrick) Reulbach, Milagros Olan, and Eduardo (Debora) Cupeles; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Friday, from 2-9 PM, where there will be a Funeral Service at 6 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.