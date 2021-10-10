CHEN - LiangshiOctober 8, 2021, age 89, beloved husband of 60 years to Ruilan Guo; loving father of Xiaolan (Yunshen Zhang) Chen, Dr. Frank (Dr. Cynthia Liu) Chen and Dr. Haiying (Jiaxuan Huang) Chen; cherished grandfather of Fangyu Zhang, Fangkun Zhang, Samuel Chen, Adam Chen and Bernice Chen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16th from 2-3 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM to about 4:00 PM. Friends invited. Please share online condolences at