Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Liangshi CHEN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
CHEN - Liangshi
October 8, 2021, age 89, beloved husband of 60 years to Ruilan Guo; loving father of Xiaolan (Yunshen Zhang) Chen, Dr. Frank (Dr. Cynthia Liu) Chen and Dr. Haiying (Jiaxuan Huang) Chen; cherished grandfather of Fangyu Zhang, Fangkun Zhang, Samuel Chen, Adam Chen and Bernice Chen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16th from 2-3 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM to about 4:00 PM. Friends invited. Please share online condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Oct
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Your Friends at Quest
October 15, 2021
Ying Huang
October 14, 2021
Dear Dr. Chen, So sorry for your loss. He will be remembered by all people as a loving father, dear husband and wonderful friend. Please accept my sincerely condolences. Your friends, Dian, Wei and family
Dian, Wei and family
October 14, 2021
Dian, Wei and family
October 14, 2021
Dear Dr. Chen, I am deeply saddened by the loss you and your family have encountered. Please accept my condolences. Yujie
Yujie
October 13, 2021
Dr. Chen, My heart broken by the sad news. I am so sorry for your loss. Your Dad will be missed. My condolences to you and your family.
Yunguang
Friend
October 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results