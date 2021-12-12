Menu
Liddie Estelle HAYES
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
HAYES - Liddie Estelle (nee Johnson)
Entered into eternal rest November 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11 AM - 12 noon at Faith Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, New York where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by PALM MORTUARY, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA and THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
626 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
626 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
