HAYES - Liddie Estelle (nee Johnson)
Entered into eternal rest November 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11 AM - 12 noon at Faith Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, New York where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by PALM MORTUARY, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA and THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.